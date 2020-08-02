Outdoor concert held at Palm Garden in Frankfurt, Germany

People enjoy an outdoor concert at Palm Garden in Frankfurt, Germany, August 1, 2020. A series of concerts are held here from August 1 to 30 with strict COVID-19 control and prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)


 

Some seats are taped to ensure social distancing during an outdoor concert at Palm Garden in Frankfurt, Germany, August 1, 2020. A series of concerts are held here from August 1 to 30 with strict COVID-19 control and prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)


 

Artists perform during an outdoor concert at Palm Garden in Frankfurt, Germany, August 1, 2020. A series of concerts are held here from August 1 to 30 with strict COVID-19 control and prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)


 

Artists perform during an outdoor concert at Palm Garden in Frankfurt, Germany, August 1, 2020. A series of concerts are held here from August 1 to 30 with strict COVID-19 control and prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)


 

