Palestinian people fly kites during the Eid al-Adha holiday, in the West Bank city of Nablus, on August 1, 2020. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

Palestinian children enjoy themselves on a swing during the Eid al-Adha holiday, in the West Bank city of Nablus, on August 1, 2020. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

Palestinian people fly kites during the Eid al-Adha holiday, in the West Bank city of Nablus, on August 1, 2020. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)