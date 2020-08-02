A boy views the art installation "1000 Cinderellas", which consists of 1,000 shoes laid out by artist Mark Boellaard, on Prokurative Square in Split, Croatia, Aug. 1, 2020. To complete his art piece, Boellaard spent two years collecting shoes which were washed up on the beach of the island of Hvar. (Milan Sabic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

