Protestors take part in Emancipation Day march in Vancouver, Canada

Protestors take part in the Emancipation Day march in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, August 1, 2020. In conjunction with the "Black Lives Matter" protest, thousands of people took part in a march to commemorate the Emancipation Day in Canada, which is marked on August 1. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A protestor takes part in the Emancipation Day march in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, August 1, 2020.

A protestor carries a sign while participating in the Emancipation Day march in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, August 1, 2020.

Protestors sanitize their hands while participating in the Emancipation Day march in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, August 1, 2020.

Protestors take part in the Emancipation Day march in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, August 1, 2020.