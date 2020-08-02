Australia’s Victoria to toughen novel coronavirus lockdown: media

Australia's Victoria state will toughen its social distancing measures in the coming days as the country's second-most populous state struggles to contain the novel coronavirus, media reported on Sunday.

Ambulance officers transfer a resident from the Epping Gardens nursing home in the Melbourne suburb of Epping on Tuesday, as the city battles fresh outbreaks of the COVID-19. Victoria state reported six new deaths in the last 24 hours, and four were linked to the nursing home, local media reported on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Victoria's capital of Melbourne is already under a reimposed six-week stay-home order and reported record numbers of new infections on Saturday. Authorities warned of more restrictions ahead.Melbourne newspapers reported that plans going into effect on Wednesday would restrict movement for six weeks and close all but essential businesses.Australia has fared far better than many other countries in keeping the coronavirus from spreading, at a high economic cost. The country has recorded more than 17,800 cases in total and 208 deaths as of Sunday, but the recent surge in Victoria has proven difficult to contain.At present, Melbournians are allowed to go out for work, essential shopping, medical care and exercise, but under the new restrictions that they would have to stay within 5 kilometers of their homes, with only one person from each household allowed to go to grocery shopping.The measures would limit public transport options and restaurants, which allow now for delivery and take-away options would be limited to contactless pick-up orders, the newspapers reported.Movement restrictions and business operations would also be limited in the rest of the state, but not to the same level as in Melbourne. Victoria officials and politicians worked on the details of the next stage of the restrictions.