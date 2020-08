Teachers attend training session on giving online lessons during school shutdown in Nepal

Teachers take part in a training session on giving online lessons during school shutdown in Lalitpur, Nepal on Aug. 2, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Teachers take part in a training session on giving online lessons during school shutdown in Lalitpur, Nepal on Aug. 2, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Teachers take part in a training session on giving online lessons during school shutdown in Lalitpur, Nepal on Aug. 2, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A teacher takes part in a training session on giving online lessons during school shutdown in Lalitpur, Nepal on Aug. 2, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A teacher takes part in a training session on giving online lessons during school shutdown in Lalitpur, Nepal on Aug. 2, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)