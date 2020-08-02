View of Band-e-Amir lakes in Afghanistan

Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2020 shows a view of the Band-e-Amir lakes after reopening to the public in Bamiyan province, Afghanistan. The scenic area has previously been closed for four months due to the COVID-19 epidemic. (Photo by Azimi/Xinhua)

