India's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.7 million

A health worker collects a sample for COVID-19 testing from a police officer in New Delhi, India on Aug. 2, 2020. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1.7 million-mark on Sunday, reaching 1,750,723, announced the federal health ministry. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua)

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1.7 million-mark on Sunday, reaching 1,750,723, announced the federal health ministry.Over 200,000 fresh cases have been detected across the country in past four days. Sunday is the fourth day in succession when over 50,000 fresh cases are added to COVID-19 tally.The ministry said 853 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 54,735 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 37,364 and total cases to 1,750,723."As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Sunday, 37,364 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.On Saturday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 1,695,988, and the death toll 36,511.According to ministry officials, so far 1,145,629 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement."The number of active cases in the country right now is 567,730," reads the information.