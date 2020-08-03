Tourists enjoy leisure time in Yongshun County, China's Hunan

Tourists enjoy leisure time at the Furong Town scenic spot in Yongshun County, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 2, 2020. With epidemic prevention measures in place, the scenic spot has seen an increase of tourists during the summer vacation, with an average of nearly 4000 visitors per day. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

