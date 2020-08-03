NASA astronauts splash down in the Gulf of Mexico

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/8/3 2:57:41

Photo: Screenshot of NASA video


NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule returned from the International Space Station and splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico at 2:48 pm ET Sunday: NASA

