NASA astronauts splash down in the Gulf of Mexico
Source: Global Times Published: 2020/8/3 2:57:41
Photo: Screenshot of NASA video
NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule returned from the International Space Station and splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico at 2:48 pm ET Sunday: NASA
