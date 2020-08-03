Palestinian farmers harvest prickly pears in N Gaza Strip town of Jabalia

A Palestinian farmer harvests prickly pears during the harvest season at a farm in the northern Gaza Strip town of Jabalia, on Aug. 3, 2020. Palestinians enjoy the prickly pear fruit as a typical summer fruit. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian farmer harvests prickly pears during the harvest season at a farm in the northern Gaza Strip town of Jabalia, on Aug. 3, 2020. Palestinians enjoy the prickly pear fruit as a typical summer fruit. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian farmer displays prickly pears during the harvest season at a farm in the northern Gaza Strip town of Jabalia, on Aug. 3, 2020. Palestinians enjoy the prickly pear fruit as a typical summer fruit. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)