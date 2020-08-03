ByteDance plans to build a global TikTok office in London

TikTok, ByteDance Photo: VCG

ByteDance said that they are looking to set up TikTok headquarters outside the US, after media reported that the British government has given the "green light" for the Beijing-based internet firm to set up its headquarters in London, and that ministers had expressed support with the plan."We are indeed exploring the possibility of setting up TikTok headquarters outside the US," ByteDance told the Global Times on Monday.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be set for a bust-up with US President Donald Trump after reportedly giving Chinese video sharing app TikTok the green light to relocate to London, and ministers are said to have given investment the thumbs up, with plans to be revealed within days, The Sun reportedTikTok focuses on overseas markets and is popular among youngsters. However, due to its Chinese background, TikTok has been under tremendous pressure in important markets such as India and the US.US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will ban TikTok in the US over security concerns. On Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the president will take action shortly on all Chinese software companies.The US threats of taking action against Chinese tech companies like TikTok have exposed the US' hypocrisy in maintaining so-called freedom and violate the WTO's non-discrimination principal, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.He said the US government is making presumption of guilt against relevant Chinese companies and are threatening them without providing any proof for their accusations.TikTok entered the UK market in 2017.Media reported that TikTok has developed rapidly in the UK and is expected to have more than 10 million users in the market next year. ByteDance also has offices in Los Angeles, Paris, Dublin and Berlin.