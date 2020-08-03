US ‘robbery’ of TikTok angers Chinese hi-tech companies

Photo: VCG Chinese tech companies entangled in the ever increasingly nasty crackdown waged by the US' Trump administration are mulling to act proactively, the Global Times learnt, with public anger growing on both sides of the Pacific, as the drama of the US forcing the sale of the hugely popular Chinese short-form video platform TikTok morphed one step closer to



Since threatening to ban TikTok last week, which reportedly has 100 million American users, US President Donald Trump is giving ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, 45 days to reach a deal to sell its US business to US software giant Microsoft, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources.



By slapping a deadline on the potential deal, Trump has effectively turned transaction into a fire sale, further pressuring Beijing-based ByteDance to give up its business interests and intellectual property at a discounted rate.



The drama to forcibly hand the highly successful TikTok over to a US company has drawn widespread criticism across the Pacific, and has become another vivid lesson viewed closely by China's rising tech companies eyeing overseas market expansion amid an escalating tech war between the world's two largest economies which had already seen dozens of Chinese tech firms hit by US blacklist.



A timeline shows how the US pressured ByteDance and threatened to ban TikTok. Washington is clearly concerned about any company that challenges the high-tech hegemony of the US.Infographic: Global Times

