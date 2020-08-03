Splashdown

This handout photo released by NASA shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft as it lands with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on board in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, on Sunday. The Demo-2 test flight for NASA's Commercial Crew Program is the first to deliver astronauts to the International Space Station and return them to Earth on board a commercially built and operated spacecraft. Behnken and Hurley are returning after spending 64 days in space. Photo: AFP

RELATED ARTICLES: SpaceX returns