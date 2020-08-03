View of Chaobaihe National Wetland Park in China's Tianjin

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 3, 2020 shows a view of the Chaobaihe National Wetland Park in north China's Tianjin. Covering an area of more than 5,000 hectares, the wetland park was listed as one of the first batch of national wetland parks in Tianjin in 2019. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People saunter at the Chaobaihe National Wetland Park in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 3, 2020. Covering an area of more than 5,000 hectares, the wetland park was listed as one of the first batch of national wetland parks in Tianjin in 2019. (Xinhua/Li Ran)