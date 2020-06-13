First Tibetan-language search engine launches new update

Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua

On Monday, the world’s first Tibetan-language search engine released new updates to its App and input methods with the aim to provide an improved user experience.In August 2016, the Tibetan Language Information Technology Research Center of the Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Northwest China’s Qinghai Province launched the search engine yongzin.com and its related App. Not long after the release, daily views on the platform reached an average of 10 million.Yongzin means “master” or “teacher” in Tibetan language. The search engine has sections for news, links to websites, images, videos, music, encyclopedia, literature and forums, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The search engine that automatically provides links to government-approved news portals could help netizens have a correct understanding of Tibetan history, culture and religion.Compared with the former App, the new version has a much improved design that allows for flexible interaction and more smart functions. It can be downloaded for both iOS and Android systems and supports both mobile and tablet devices, according to a document that the research center sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.The platform’s smart input method supports three languages including Tibetan, Simplified Chinese and English. Users can quickly switch among the different input languages, which greatly enhance the user’s input speed. The system covers millions of vocabulary and phrases and has been added featured applications such as skins, fonts and emojis with ethnic characteristics, read the document.The search engine is not only used by ethnic Tibetan users in China but also by people from other countries including the US, Germany, France and Switzerland.“The Tibetan-language search engine opens a window for preserving and spreading Tibetan culture to the world,” said Hua Bentai, deputy governor of the Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai Province, the China News reported.