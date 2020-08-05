China to make cool-headed, sensible response to US impulsive moves, anxiety: FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi gives an exclusive interview to Xinhua on China-US ties in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

China is ready to make cool-headed and sensible response to the impulsive moves and anxiety of the US side, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.In international relations today, dialogue is the right way for settling issues and building trust, Wang said, adding that favoring dialogue over confrontation is not only China's position but also the consensus of the overwhelming majority of countries.China and the United States are two major countries with different social systems, histories and cultures, and each has its own interests and concerns, which is natural, he noted."But what is important is that no one should unilaterally shut the door for dialogue at any time," Wang said. "Difference, misjudgment or confrontation should not be allowed to dominate the bilateral relations."As a major and responsible country, China is open and above board, and is ready to enter into candid, effective consultation with the US side and make cool-headed and sensible response to the impulsive moves and anxiety of the US side, he noted."We are ready to restart the dialogue mechanisms with the US side at any level, in any area and at any time. All issues can be put on the table for discussion," Wang said.The Chinese side has proposed that the two countries draw up three lists respectively on cooperation, dialogue and issues that need proper management, and draw up a road-map for future interactions, he added."We urge the United States to stop acting with arrogance and prejudice, but enter into constructive dialogue with us on an equal footing," Wang said."We hope that it will work with us to ease current tensions and put the relations back onto the right track of no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation," he said. "This serves the shared interests of the two peoples and meets the expectation of the international community.""China and the United States should stop attempts at decoupling and advance the relationship through cooperation, and live up to their responsibility for the world," Wang said.The cooperation between the two countries has never been a case of one party giving favor to the other, or one party taking advantage of the other, said Wang.Wang said both countries have benefited much from the cooperation, and no one is being taken advantage of or being ripped off, as the mutually beneficial cooperation over the years has turned China and the United States into a community with shared interests.He said that China has achieved rapid growth in part thanks to its opening-up to and cooperation with the rest of the world, including the United States, adding that China's continued growth has also created impetus for sustained growth and an enormous market for the United States and other countries."If China-US cooperation were unfair and not reciprocal, how could it have continued for several decades? How could China-US ties have come such a long way?" Wang asked.Noting that the problems brought by globalization and free trade should be dealt with through internal reform, Wang said that acting like a sick person who forces others to take medicine for his own illness or even resorting to decoupling will not work.The development of China and of the United States is not a zero sum game, and the two countries should not reject each other but draw on each other's strength to achieve common development, according to Wang.As COVID-19 takes its toll on the global economy, China and the United States, the world's two largest economies, should work for mutual benefit on an equal footing, stop attempts at decoupling and advance the relationship through cooperation, and live up to their responsibility for the world, said Wang.Wang denounced US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's assertion that the policy of engagement with China pursued by successive US administrations has failed."The assertion is just a rehash of the Cold War mentality," Wang said.The assertion turns a blind eye to all that has been achieved in China-US relations over the past decades, and shows ignorance of the historical process and lack of respect for the Chinese and American peoples, Wang said.This is a political virus which is understandably questioned and rebuked by people in the United States and the international community, he said.Over four decades ago, leaders of China and the United States made the handshake across the vast Pacific Ocean, he added, noting that what made this possible was that both countries adhered to the principle of mutual respect and seeking common ground while putting aside differences.Over the past 40 years and more since the two countries entered into diplomatic ties, several generations of Chinese and Americans have worked together to advance China-US relations, Wang said.Wang added that as a result, bilateral ties have become one of the most deeply interwoven relationships in the world with broadest cooperation areas and most extensive common interests. "No one can deny these facts."Forty years on, while China and the United States are quite different in social system and many other aspects, such differences have not affected the peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between the two countries, and they should not affect their bilateral ties in the future, he said.It is neither necessary nor possible for the two sides to change each other, Wang stressed. "Instead, we should respect the choice independently made by the people of the other side."China's major achievements in the past decades show that the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics fits China and has also benefited the world, Wang said.China will continue to pursue development and progress to meet the desire of its people and make new, even greater contributions to mankind, he said."Anyone who attempts to derail this process can only end in failure," said Wang.China rejects any attempt to create a so-called "new Cold War," Wang said.Some American politicians who are biased against and hostile to China are using their power to smear China with fabrications and impede normal ties with China under various pretexts, Wang said.What they want is to revive McCarthyism in an attempt to undermine US relations with China, stoke hostility between the two peoples, and erode trust between the two countries, Wang said."Ultimately, they want to drag China and the United States into renewed conflict and confrontation and plunge the world into chaos and division again," he added.Noting China will not allow these people to get their way, Wang stressed that China rejects any attempt to create a so-called "new Cold War", because it contravenes the fundamental interests of the Chinese and American peoples and the global trend toward development and progress.Anyone who tries to start a so-called "new Cold War" in the 21st century will be on the wrong side of history and will only be remembered as the one who has upended international cooperation, Wang said.Today's China is not the former Soviet Union and China has no intention of becoming another United States, noted Wang.As the world's largest developing country and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China will stay committed to peaceful development and to pursuing an opening-up strategy of mutual benefit, Wang stressed."China will continue to promote global peace and development and uphold the international order," he added.Starting a "diplomatic war" does not prove the strength of the United States, but exposes its increasing lack of confidence, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.The Chinese Consulate-General in Houston was the first consulate-general opened by China in the United States after the establishment of the diplomatic ties, and it was always an important symbol of China-US friendship, Wang said.Closing such a consulate-general that bears both historical and current significance is closing a window for exchange and mutual understanding between the Chinese and Americans, Wang said.This move has undermined the normal growth of China-US relations and the friendship between the two peoples, he noted.All the excuses for closure claimed by the US side are nothing but fabrications designed to slander China, and none of the excuses is backed by any evidence or can stand up to scrutiny, Wang said.China would not swallow the arbitrary and unscrupulous move, and China's countermeasure is legitimate, justified and lawful, which also fully conforms to diplomatic norms, Wang underscored.China has no intention to fight a "diplomatic war" with the United States as it will only hurt the interests of the two peoples even more, Wang said.If the United States is bent on going down the wrong path, China is ready to make due response, Wang added.Wang said that gross interference in Hong Kong affairs undermines "one country, two systems."Hong Kong is part of China's territory and Hong Kong affairs fall within China's internal affairs, Wang stressed.Non-interference in other countries' internal affairs is a basic norm governing international relations, and no country will allow other countries to flagrantly sabotage its sovereignty or territorial integrity, said Wang.National security legislation underpins the very survival of any country, and it is a common legal practice of all countries, Wang said.The legislation on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong has plugged the long-standing legal loopholes in Hong Kong, he said, adding that the legislation will "ensure both the long-term implementation of the policy of 'one country, two systems' on the basis of rule of law and durable security and stability of Hong Kong."Several million residents of Hong Kong signed a petition in support of the legislation, which demonstrates their longing for peace and stability in Hong Kong and their strong support for the national security legislation, according to Wang.China is committed to the policy of "one country, two systems," Wang reiterated, saying that with the strong support from the mainland, an improved legal environment, and the united efforts of the Hong Kong compatriots, China can surely uphold and better implement the policy of "one country, two systems."The gross interference in Hong Kong affairs, be it in words or action, can only undermine the sound implementation of the policy of "one country, two systems" and will meet with the firm rejection from all the Chinese people, including the people of Hong Kong, he said.The United States is not qualified to build a coalition of "clean countries" because the country itself is dirty all over, Wang said.Wang said the United States has launched a global campaign against a private Chinese company without any solid evidence, calling the move a textbook example of bullying.Everyone can see easily and clearly that the US goal is to keep its monopoly in science and technology and deny other countries the legitimate right to development, Wang said."The United States doesn't even bother to disguise its bullying," he said, adding that it not only violates the international rules of fair trade, but also hurts the free global market environment.Noting that the United States conducts wire-tapping and mass surveillance around the globe, and that these wrongful acts are already an open secret, Wang said the United States is not qualified to build a coalition of "clean countries" because it is dirty all over.China will continue to work with all countries to maintain a fair, just, open and non-discriminatory business environment, and ensure that safe, reliable and quality information technology will boost global economic recovery and help improve people's lives around the world, he said."We hope that the United States will give up its obsession with its narrow self-interest, and return to the right track of openness and cooperation," Wang said.Wang said the United States should give up its failed interventionism.There have always been forces in the United States attempting to rebut the leadership role of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and China's path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Wang said.Their purpose is notably obvious, which is to contain and destabilize China, Wang said.Wang noted that next year will mark the 100th anniversary of the CPC, stressing that the great endeavor of the Chinese people under the CPC leadership has been recorded in the history of modernization as an outstanding, epoch-making chapter.Practice is the sole criterion of truth, Wang said. "Does China's system work for the country? The Chinese people know better than anyone else."Wang also noted that many international polls in recent years show that at least 90 percent of the Chinese people trust their government.The relationship between the CPC and the Chinese people is as close as between "fish and water" and between "seed and soil," Wang said, stressing that those who attempt to break this strong bond are making themselves enemies of the 1.4 billion Chinese people."We have great confidence in our path of socialism with Chinese characteristics. In the meantime, we also respect the development paths chosen by other nations," he said."We are not interested in rivalry of systems, or ideological confrontation with any country," Wang added. "Likewise, we hope that the United States will respect China's social system and the Chinese people's choice, and give up its failed interventionism."Wang said the real challenge to the current international order and system is that the United States, the strongest country in the world, places its own interests above everything else, and takes this as its code of conduct."It has gone extreme to pursue unilateralism and bullying, even at the cost of international responsibilities and multilateral rules," Wang said.At the height of COVID-19, the United States went so far as to groundlessly attack and withdraw from the World Health Organization. The current US administration has pulled out of more international treaties than any one before it, making itself the most damaging force of the current international order, he added.China is always a firm defender of the international order and the international system. Since the founding of New China more than 70 years ago, the country has never started a war, or occupied an inch of land of others, Wang noted."We have enshrined in the Constitution our commitment to peaceful development, and we are the first country in the world to make such a solemn pledge. We will continue to adhere to the path of peaceful development, and will never seek hegemony or expansionism. We will always be a staunch force for peace," Wang stressed.This year marks the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations. "We must not allow the international system to be undermined arbitrarily, or the world divided again," Wang said.China was the first to put its signature on the UN Charter. China has joined almost all international treaties and agreements, and has been faithfully fulfilling its due international responsibilities and obligations.At a time when the future of the world is at stake, China will continue to champion and pursue multilateralism, safeguard the UN-centered international system, and promote multipolarity and greater democracy in international relations, Wang added.The South China Sea is the shared home for the countries in the region and should not be a wrestling ground for international politics, Wang said.The United States has recently taken a number of provocative actions in the South China Sea, breaching its longstanding commitment of not taking sides, and blatantly interfering in the territorial disputes, Wang said.Moreover, the United States keeps increasing and showing off its military presence in the South China Sea, he said. In the first half of this year alone, it sent military aircraft there more than 2,000 times.The United States is also seeking to drive a wedge between China and countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and disrupt the consultation process of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, Wang added.The US purpose is to destabilize the South China Sea, and hijack regional countries onto its chariot to serve US domestic politics and geopolitical agenda, Wang noted, urging all regional countries to be vigilant, and prevent this region's hard-won peace and development from being sabotaged by the United States.Facts have proved that settling disputes through dialogue is the right way that best serves the interests of regional countries, and countries in the region have a shared responsibility to keep the South China Sea peaceful and stable, he said.Under the current situation, China proposes removing all disturbances to restart as soon as possible the Code of Conduct consultation, and agreeing as early as possible on a set of rules for maintaining long-term peace and stability in the region, Wang said.In the meantime, China is prepared to strengthen maritime cooperation with other littoral countries, deepen mutual security confidence, and advance joint development, so as to make the South China Sea a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation, he added.Instigation for confrontation and division was not rare in history, but was all rebuked by the people, Wang said.In the 21st century, it is inconceivable that some people intend to draw an iron curtain and stoke new division, Wang said, adding that this is a blatant contempt for the progress and wisdom of humanity and goes against the trend of the times and the will of most nations.Such moves naturally gain little support, said Wang.Noting that China achieved freedom from imperialism and colonialism, Wang said freedom, democracy and rule of law are codified in China's Constitution and form a key part of core socialist values."We also know that freedom has boundaries," he said. "Respect for science, reason, law and order as well as international rules are the basis of freedom."China has valued peace and cooperation since ancient times, and always opposes dangerous acts to divide the world along ideological lines, said Wang.President Xi Jinping had called for building a community with a shared future for mankind. Wang said the aim of this major initiative is to rise above differences in system, abandon the zero-sum mentality, and find a common goal for all countries, nationalities and civilizations.China will work tirelessly for this lofty vision for mankind, he said.China's US policy is always consistent and stable, and in the meantime, China is also prepared for possible bumps and storms ahead, Wang said."The US move to turn China into an adversary is a fundamental, strategic miscalculation. It means that the United States is funneling its strategic resources in the wrong area," he said."We are always ready to develop a China-US relationship featuring no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation based on coordination, cooperation and stability," he added.In the meantime, China will firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests, because this is a legitimate right inherent in China being an independent sovereign state, Wang stressed.The United States should honor the principle of sovereign equality enshrined in the UN Charter, learn how to get along with different systems and civilizations and adapt itself to peaceful coexistence, and accept the reality that the world is moving toward multipolarity, said Wang.Wang expounded on the clear-cut framework for the relationship.First, steer clear of red lines and avoid confrontation. For China-US relations to develop soundly, the most critical thing is mutual respect, Wang noted.China never intends to and will never interfere in US elections or other US internal affairs. Likewise, the United States must abandon its fantasy of remodeling China to US needs. It must stop its meddling in China's internal affairs, and stop its irrational cracking down on China's legitimate rights and interests, he said.Second, keep the channels open for candid dialogue. Dialogue is the prerequisite for addressing problems, and without dialogue, problems will only pile up and even get out of control, he said."China's door to dialogue remains open. We are willing, in the spirit of equality and open-mindedness, to talk and interact with the United States, and resume dialogue mechanisms at all levels and in all fields," said Wang.Third, reject decoupling and uphold cooperation. The interests of the two countries are deeply entwined. Forced decoupling will inflict a lasting impact on bilateral relations, and endanger the security of international industrial chains and interests of all countries, Wang said.With COVID-19 still raging across the world, China is prepared to have mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States on epidemic control and economic recovery, learn from each other and share experience on containing COVID-19, and join together with the United States the global response and multilateral cooperation in fighting COVID-19, he said.Fourth, abandon the zero-sum mentality and stand up to shared responsibilities. "Our world still faces many global challenges. Traditional and non-traditional security challenges are intertwined. Almost all regional and international hotspot issues require a coordinated response from China, the United States and other countries," he said.China and the United States must always bear in mind the well-being of mankind, live up to their responsibilities as two major countries, coordinate and cooperate as needed in the UN and other multilateral institutions, and work together for world peace and stability, said Wang.