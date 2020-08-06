Yemeni villagers celebrate Eid al-Adha festival at Shirah

A Yemeni villager wearing the mask of monster celebrates the Eid al-Adha festival at Shirah village in Ibb Province, Yemen, on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

