Yemeni villagers celebrate Eid al-Adha festival at Shirah

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/6 0:23:40

A Yemeni villager wearing the mask of monster celebrates the Eid al-Adha festival at Shirah village in Ibb Province, Yemen, on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)


 

Yemeni villagers wearing masks of monsters celebrate the Eid al-Adha festival at Shirah village in Ibb Province, Yemen, on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)


 

Yemeni villagers wearing masks of monsters celebrate the Eid al-Adha festival at Shirah village in Ibb Province, Yemen, on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus