89-year-old vlogger proving age in no barrier to internet fame

Jiang Minci in the video uploaded on Bilibili Photo: Screenshot of Jiang’s video

Jiang Minci, 89, has stepped over the artificial boundary of age to successfully occupy a place usually considered the exclusively domain to whippersnappers, i.e. just about everyone else who makes and posts videos online. In just three months her compelling life stories have attracted more than 280,000 fans.Jiang, who lives in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province may be the most senior vlogger on China's video platform Bilibili, which is one of the country's most popular cyber hangouts for young people.She opened her Bilibili account at the end of April, naming it Minci bulao (bulao means not old).One of her videos has been viewed more than 4.5 million times."I've always wanted to write an autobiography, but I lack writing skills. I saw my grandson editing videos, and it inspired me to record my life through videos," Jiang told the Global Times.Jiang said Bilibili is open to everyone and has no age restrictions, so she opened an account and began to upload videos, which included her talking about her childhood and recipes for dishes that were popular 100 years ago.A 24-minute video titled "How young people changed their lives 70 years ago" is a story about how Jian refused an arranged marriage.In the video she says women should pursue independence and freedom and insist on gender equality.Due to her family's misfortune, she was faced with an appalling choice: continuing her studies or marrying into a wealthy family. With the help of her mother, she escaped the marriage and left home to study at a school in Hengyang, Central China's Hunan Province. The ratio of male and female students was nine to one. Her recollection video received more than 5,000 comments."I'm very happy when I read comments like 'your life story is the living history of China for nearly 100 years,' or 'I wish to have an energetic heart like yours when I grow up,'" said Jiang who is glad to see her videos are having a positive impact on others.Before she begins recording, Jiang carefully makes notes on topics she wants to share in her videos. Jiang's grandson helps her edit the videos but she has taken classes on video production at a local university. "I have learned some basic skills and continue to learn more," she said.Shooting videos is not Jiang's only hobby. She also likes embroidering."We should strive to learn new things so we can enjoy the convenience brought by science and technology, and improve our quality of life," Jiang said.Jiang isn't the only senior vlogger on Bilibili and the trend is supported by many Chinese netizens, who says their age gives them an interesting advantage when it comes to producing interesting videos.