People attend funeral of local level leader of India's BJP in Kulgam district

People gather near the coffin of a local level leader of India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) at village Vessu in Kulgam district, about 70 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Aug. 6, 2020. Unidentified gunmen believed to be militants Thursday shot dead a local level leader of the BJP in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. The slain leader identified as Sajad Ahmad Khanday was attacked outside his residence at village Vessu. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

People carry the coffin of a local level leader of India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) at village Vessu in Kulgam district, about 70 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Aug. 6, 2020. Unidentified gunmen believed to be militants Thursday shot dead a local level leader of the BJP in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. The slain leader identified as Sajad Ahmad Khanday was attacked outside his residence at village Vessu. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Policemen stand guard after a local level leader of India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) was killed at village Vessu in Kulgam district, about 70 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Aug. 6, 2020. Unidentified gunmen believed to be militants Thursday shot dead a local level leader of the BJP in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. The slain leader identified as Sajad Ahmad Khanday was attacked outside his residence at village Vessu. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)