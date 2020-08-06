Foreign pilot detained over unlicensed weapons

People wearing face masks walk along a street of Causeway Bay amid COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A foreign pilot was detained by Hong Kong police after unlicensed guns and cartridges believed to have been sent to him were seized by police.The man was detained after an employee from a logistics company reported that a parcel sent to him contained weapons.Police have taken the parcel for further examination and an investigation will be held.Suspects who are in possession of ammunition without a license in Hong Kong are subject to a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail, according to local laws.Hong Kong police said in June that the police had seized five guns and there had been 14 cases involving explosive items. The police also arrested two men and one woman in June who are suspected of possessing unlicensed guns and ammunition.The police said that the weapons seized from the three were purchased from overseas websites and mailed to Hong Kong in order to make it difficult for Hong Kong police to investigate the case.The police have vowed to cooperate with overseas law enforcement departments in order to plug the loophole.Global Times