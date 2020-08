A child from a kindergarten in Lianyungang in East China's Jiangsu Province on Thursday eats a watermelon to welcome the Beginning of Autumn, one of the 24 solar terms in a thousand-year-old calendar system used by Chinese farmers to plant and harvest crops. This year's Beginning of Autumn falls on Friday and a tradition exists that eating watermelon can cool oneself from the heat. Photo: VCG

RELATED ARTICLES: The 24 Solar Terms