China vows countermeasures against the wrongful actions of the US on the Taiwan question

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry Photo: VCG

China firmly opposes any official interactions between the US and Taiwan island and will take strong and resolute countermeasures against the wrong actions of the US, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said."We urge the US to adhere to the one-China principle and the three joint communiques, and stop making official interactions of any kind with Taiwan", Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at Thursday's media briefing.Any attempt to ignore, deny or challenge the one-China principle is doomed to fail, Wang noted.Wang's remarks came after reports that US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will lead a delegation to visit Taiwan island.