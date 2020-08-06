Schools in China to start new term as COVID-19 curve flattens

Teachers simulate checking the body temperatures of students during a drill at a primary school in Hanshan District of Handan, North China's Hebei Province, May 31, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

Schools in China are about to welcome new and returning students when the fall term begins in about three weeks with strict epidemic control measures, including arranging for students to return in separate batches and at different time slots, the head of the Beijing Education Commission Wang Ning said on Wednesday.Universities in China's capital have been required to make early plans for their reopening. All universities in Beijing conducted emergency drills during the summer break to better cope with possible infections, including timely isolation and treatment of patients, and precise tracking of close contacts. Schools must also adopt a "closed-cycle" management of campus, Wang added.China University of Political Science and Law announced earlier that the first batch of students will return to school on August 29, with the official beginning of its fall term to start on the last day of August.Wuhan University in hard-hit Hubei Province has also set a reopening date. Undergraduates and graduates will return to school for registration on September 6th, while freshmen will register five days later. They will receive health examinations as they enter the campus.In regions that are experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, reopening of schools and universities has been delayed. These include the Dalian University of Technology, and Dalian Medical University in Northeast China's Liaoning Province.The reopening of schools and kindergartens in many areas of China is good news to parents who are weary of having their children learn from home. Many schools say their fall term will start on September 1st.Strict protective measures are being required. Shanghai will require all school staff and students to self-isolate for 14 days before returning to campus. Body temperatures of all personnel will be taken, and disinfection and improved ventilation will be also required.Global Times