Chinese video streaming platforms fined for screening sex and drugs

Photo: Unsplash

Major Chinese video streaming platforms Youku and iQIYI were fined on Thursday for screening content promoting drugs, sex, violence and crime, as part of an online video streaming management campaign.The comprehensive cultural market administrative law enforcement team investigated illegal activities by the two video streaming platforms, Youku and iQIYI, and found six cases of violations. The corresponding administrative penalties were announced on Thursday.Youku's illegal acts include screening sexual intercourse, promoting sexual and vulgar content, advocating crime, and screening violence, pornography and terrorism.The platform iQIYI is accused of presenting content advocating crime, violence and terrorism, abetting crime, and other prohibited content.The two video streaming platforms received fines totaling 180,000 yuan (approximately $25,900).The punishment is a part of China's "sprout-protecting" campaign aimed at providing a healthy environment for young people.