US should discard Cold War mentality and view China in an objective and rational way: Chinese FM

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry Photo: VCG

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged the US to discard its outdated Cold War mentality, put aside its arrogance and prejudice, view China and China-US relations in an objective and rational way, and work with China to bring China-US relations back to the right track of coordination, cooperation and stability.For some time, some US politicians have said and done things out of self-interest that undermine China's interests and undermine China-US relations. These perverse acts are unpopular and have been and will continue to be strongly criticized and resisted by people of insight from all walks of life in China and the US, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at Thursday's media briefing.Wang noted that the steady development of China-US relations serves the fundamental interests of both countries and is also the common expectation of the international community.Wang Wenbin reiterated Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi's point that the key to the healthy development of China-US relations is mutual respect.It would be a grave strategic miscalculation for the US to make China an adversary and to invest its strategic resources in the wrong direction, Wang Yi said in an interview with the Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday.China is always ready to work with the US to build a coordinated, cooperative and stable China-US relationship in the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation. At the same time, China will firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, Wang Yi said in the interview.The remarks came after the US Defense Secretary Mark Esper's comments toward China at the Aspen Forum on Wednesday.