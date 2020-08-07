Jordan says to send field hospital to Lebanon after Beirut's explosions

Members of Jordanian Military Field Hospital prepare to board a plane heading to Beirut at Marka Military Airport in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 6, 2020. King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday instructed that a military field hospital be sent to Lebanon as a rescue unit. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Members of Jordanian Military Field Hospital prepare to board a plane heading to Beirut at Marka Military Airport in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 6, 2020. King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday instructed that a military field hospital be sent to Lebanon as a rescue unit. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Supplies for a military field hospital are loaded on a plane heading to Beirut at Marka Military Airport in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 6, 2020. King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday instructed that a military field hospital be sent to Lebanon as a rescue unit. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
