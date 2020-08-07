Jordan says to send field hospital to Lebanon after Beirut's explosions

Members of Jordanian Military Field Hospital prepare to board a plane heading to Beirut at Marka Military Airport in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 6, 2020. King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday instructed that a military field hospital be sent to Lebanon as a rescue unit. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Members of Jordanian Military Field Hospital prepare to board a plane heading to Beirut at Marka Military Airport in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 6, 2020. King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday instructed that a military field hospital be sent to Lebanon as a rescue unit. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Supplies for a military field hospital are loaded on a plane heading to Beirut at Marka Military Airport in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 6, 2020. King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday instructed that a military field hospital be sent to Lebanon as a rescue unit. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Members of Jordanian Military Field Hospital prepare to board a plane heading to Beirut at Marka Military Airport in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 6, 2020. King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday instructed that a military field hospital be sent to Lebanon as a rescue unit. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday instructed that a military field hospital be sent to Lebanon as a rescue unit.The instructions for Royal Medical Services and the armed forces come in response to the tragic explosions that hit the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday, according to a Royal Court statement.With the capabilities of conducting surgery and all medical specialties, the field hospital will be dispatched on Thursday to mitigate the burden on Lebanese medical facilities.Earlier in the day, the Jordanian king expressed condolences to the victims of Beirut's explosions and wished the injured a speedy recovery in a phone call with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.He also highlighted Jordan's readiness to provide any support needed.