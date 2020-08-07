Chinese ambassador refutes reports saying requirements met for Huawei CFO's extradition to US

Meng Wanzhou File Photo:VCG

Although it is still not known if Meng Wanzhou will be extradited to the US from Canada, China will continue to do relevant work, respond vigorously, and urge the Canadian side to correct mistakes and release Meng as soon as possible, said Cong Peiwu, China's Ambassador to Canada on Thursday.The reports of some Western media actually do not correspond to the facts, Cong said.The comments came as Reuters reported on July 31 that Canada's attorney general says the requirements for extraditing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the US on charges of bank fraud have been met, citing documents submitted to a British Columbia court."In fact, the statement is made by the lawyer of the Canadian Minister of Justice. This is actually the point he put forward from the very beginning as a lawyer for the prosecution, of which we are firmly opposed to," Cong said.Meng's extradition is still not yet settled, Cong said, while warning that if it happens, it will "have a very serious impact."Meng was arrested by Canadian authorities on December 1, 2018 at the behest of the US over charges of violating US unilateral sanctions, sparking widespread indignation among the Chinese public and officials, and plunging China-Canada ties into turmoil.The case has also drawn close attention from China's central government and the public - and stirred huge resentment in China, according to widely read reports.The Meng case is a grave political incident concocted by the US, and Canada has played the role of an accomplice to the US, said Cong. "We urge Canada to recognize the situation, reflect seriously, correct mistakes, and release Meng as soon as possible so that she can return to the motherland safely."Cong said Canada does not have to choose between China and US, stressing that China hopes Canada "has enough political wisdom" to develop relations with China while developing relations with the US - which most countries in the world are doing.Commenting on Canada's unsettled decision over whether it will continue to use Huaiwei's 5G equipment, Cong urged the Canadian side "not to be subject to US interference, but care about its own interests, both short-term and long-term."A right decision will also help maintain its self-proclaimed diplomatic independence in the world, Cong said.Cong said many people in Canada have already "have a real view" on the US' foreign policy, especially in the past few years when it has vigorously promoted "America first" and hegemony abroad, and often wields the stick of sanctions. The sanctions are directed not only at China but also at allies of the US.Although Canada is an ally and close neighbor of the US, it is very uncomfortable with what the US is doing and worries that the US will eventually impose its hegemonic mentality on Canada too, Cong said.As 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Canada, Cong said that over the long term, people should have confidence in improvements and development of bilateral ties."The healthy development of the two countries is in the interests of the countries themselves and also in the interest of the development of the times," said Cong.