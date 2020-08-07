China, Ecuador maintain friendly communication to promote protection of fishery resources: FM

Puerto Baquerizo Moreno is one of the most populated ports in the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador. File Photo: VCG

China and Ecuador are maintaining friendly communication through bilateral channels, Chinese Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at Thursday's media briefing.As a responsible major fishing country, China attaches great importance to the protection of the marine environment and resources, implements the strictest supervision measures over fishing vessels operating overseas, and will continue to require enterprises engaged in pelagic fishery to strictly abide by relevant laws and regulations, Wang noted.On Thursday, the fishery authorities of the two countries also held a video teleconference, reaching a positive consensus and achieving good results, he said.The fishery authority of China has decided to ban fishing in the high seas west of the Galapagos marine reserve from September to November this year, making a contribution to the protection of fishery resources in the region. China's position was appreciated by Ecuador and other relevant countries, Wang said.He noted that some US politicians have been making irresponsible remarks on this issue in recent days, making denigrating attacks on China and sowing discord between China and Ecuador."I want to tell these Americans that the US has not ratified the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), so it is not in a position to make accusations against other countries' maritime affairs," Wang said.China urges the US, instead of trying to stir up trouble in other countries, to focus more on its own affairs, he noted.