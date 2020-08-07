British Finance Minister on Brexit: We remain confident of a deal

A supporter of a pro-Brexit group walks down Whitehall in London, Britain, on Jan. 31, 2020. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said that the UK remains confident of a Brexit deal. He added that lots of good progress has been made on Brexit.Rishi Sunak stressed that the deal was possible."On Brexit, as you will have heard recent reports, we remain confident that it's possible to get a deal in September," Rishi Sunak said.In July, French Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said that France will not accept a Brexit deal "at any price", but that reaching a deal is still a preferable outcome for all parties concerned.The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on 31 January, completing a three-and-a-half-year process that began with the 2016 referendum.A transition period will run to the end of this year, during which time the two sides must reach deals in a host of fields.Both the UK and the EU have expressed a desire to avoid a no-deal Brexit, but as the deadline date moves ever closer, it remains to be seen if the required agreements will be reached.