US executive orders targeting Chinese apps a 'shameless' act of hegemony: FM

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry Photo: VCG

The US will eventually taste the bitter fruit of choosing self-interest over market principles, intl rules, which will only lead to the decline of morality, national image, and intl trust: Chinese FM on US executive orders targeting TikTok and WeChat .China urges the US to correct its wrongdoings, stop politicizing economic issues and cracking down on related firms, and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for normal operations and investment by businesses from all countries: FMThe US frequently uses national security as an excuse to abuse state power and groundlessly clamp down on related firms, a shameless act of hegemony; China resolutely opposes it: Chinese FM