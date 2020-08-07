ByteDance threatens to sue US govt over TikTok ban

ByteDance. Photo: VCG

TikTok's parent company ByteDance said on Fri that it will take to court if the US govt fails to treat it fairly and criticized the US govt for disregarding the facts and local laws to determine contractual terms and for even trying to intervene negotiations between private firms.The US executive order set a dangerous precedence of violating free, open market, and TikTok will take all feasible measures to ensure rule of law not to be abandoned: ByteDance