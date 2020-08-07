Giant panda enjoys leisure time in Chengdu

Source: China News Service Published: 2020/8/7 20:28:25

A giant panda plays at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu City, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, August 7, 2020.Photo:China News Service


 

Posted in: CHINA
