Birds forage on a tree at Xihu park in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 7, 2020. "Liqiu", or the beginning of autumn, is the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. It falls on Aug. 7 this year.Photo:Xinhua

A bee forages on a lotus flower at Xihu park in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 7, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Fish swim in the water at Xihu park in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 7, 2020. Photo:Xinhua