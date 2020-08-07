Tourists play drifting at Fubaoshan scenic area in Hubei

Tourists play drifting at Fubaoshan scenic area in Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 6, 2020. Fubaoshan scenic area has entered the peak travel season as more tourists come here to enjoy coolness in the water amid scorching weather.Photo:Xinhua

