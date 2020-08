Veterinarians perform a surgery for a ten-year-old lioness named Samboro to remove its ovarian cysts at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo in the central Israeli city of Ramat Gan on Aug. 6, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

