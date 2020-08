A wild masked lapwing chick forages for food at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay East, in Singapore, Aug. 6, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A wild masked lapwing chick forages for food at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay East, in Singapore, Aug. 6, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Wild masked lapwing chicks forage for food at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay East, in Singapore, Aug. 6, 2020.Photo:Xinhua