Ruins of Hierapolis in Denizli, Turkey

Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2020 shows the ruins of the ancient city of Hierapolis in Denizli, Turkey. The ruins of Hierapolis is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2020 shows the ruins of the ancient city of Hierapolis in Denizli, Turkey. The ruins of Hierapolis is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2020 shows the ruins of the ancient city of Hierapolis in Denizli, Turkey. The ruins of Hierapolis is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2020 shows the ruins of the ancient city of Hierapolis in Denizli, Turkey. The ruins of Hierapolis is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2020 shows the ruins of the ancient city of Hierapolis in Denizli, Turkey. The ruins of Hierapolis is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2020 shows the ruins of the ancient city of Hierapolis in Denizli, Turkey. The ruins of Hierapolis is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Photo:Xinhua