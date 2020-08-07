Tomatoes enter mature season in NW China's Xinjiang

Tomatoes are loaded onto a truck in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2020. Over 1,000 hectares of tomatoes for further processing have entered the mature season in the county at present.Photo:Xinhua

A worker selects tomatoes at a tomato processing plant in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2020. Over 1,000 hectares of tomatoes for further processing have entered the mature season in the county at present.Photo:Xinhua

A farmer harvests tomatoes in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2020. Over 1,000 hectares of tomatoes for further processing have entered the mature season in the county at present.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 5, 2020 shows trucks carrying tomatoes waiting in line for sale outside a tomato processing plant in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Over 1,000 hectares of tomatoes for further processing have entered the mature season in the county at present.Photo:Xinhua

Farmers harvest tomatoes in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2020. Over 1,000 hectares of tomatoes for further processing have entered the mature season in the county at present.Photo:Xinhua