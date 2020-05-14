China’s chief diplomat slams US politicians’ efforts to undermine China-US ties

Yang Jiechi File photo:CGTN

A signed article by Yang Jiechi , a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, was published Friday, calling for stable ties and mutual respect. It also criticized US politicians who deliberately distort and attempt to undermine China-US relations.Yang's article followed Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi's recent comments. In an interview with Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday, Wang urged avoiding a confrontation, keeping the channels open for dialogue, rejecting decoupling, and sharing the responsibilities.China's two top diplomats' attitude comes amid the Trump administration's multiple suppression on politics, economy, technology and other sectors. Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai told US media recently that China and the US are at a very critical moment in their relations, and that relations between the two countries were at the lowest point since 1971.In his article, Yang pointed out that from the outset of the normalization process, China-US relations have always been based on the understanding that both sides recognize and respect each other's different social system. Some US politicians portray China as having tried over these years to fool and deceive the US. Their allegations are fanfare for ideological confrontation and the Cold War mentality.Yang said the two countries need to view and handle their relationship in a proper manner, and seek a way to peacefully co-exist despite their differences. However, some US politicians continue to make false and groundless remarks against China, and viciously attack the CPC and China's political system."We must never allow a handful of self-serving US politicians to push the relationship into serious jeopardy," Yang said.Wu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University, told the Global Times on Friday that the extremely hawkish politicians in the Trump administration want to leave long-term damage to China-US relations as their legacy in the last few months of Trump's presidency. Yang's remarks show China's sincerity, and will do its utmost to save the bilateral relations.

In the article, Yang traced the history of diplomatic ties and the win-win cooperation that followed, involving economic and trade cooperation, cultural and personnel exchanges, and communication and coordination on international hotspot issues.China-US relations are now faced with a new international and domestic environment. To safeguard and stabilize the relationship against this backdrop, the right attitude is to respect history, keep pace with the times, and build on past achievements, and not to distort and deny history, or turn back the wheels of history.Although Yang reiterated China's basic position of mutual respect and win-win cooperation in dealing with the bilateral relations, Wu said it does not mean that China will make concessions on its core interests if the US touches China's red line.Yang also urged the US to respect China's core interests and major concerns, such as issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region."In response to US words and actions that undermine China's core and major interests, we have taken, and will continue to take, firm and necessary counter-measures. China's resolve to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests is unshakable," Yang said.Yang has met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Hawaii in mid-June. They elaborated on their respective stances and agreed to take action to implement the consensus reached by top leaders. They agreed to maintain contact and communication.On Thursday, Chinese National Defense Minister Wei Fenghe had a phone call with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Thursday. Wei stated China's principled position on questions including the South China Sea and Taiwan. Esper said that amid tensions between the two countries, the two militaries should maintain dialogue and consultation to manage crises, avoid misjudgment and reduce risks.On August 15, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will review the implementation of the phase one trade deal, media reported.Observers believe it shows that China and the US still maintain communication channels in many fields and at multiple levels, and China's efforts in bilateral relations and world stability will not be in vain.We urge US decision-makers to redress mistakes and change course, and work with China to manage differences on the basis of mutual respect, expand cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit, and bring China-US relations back to the track of sound and steady development, Yang said."China welcomes more American people to China to see and experience the country for what it really is," Yang said.