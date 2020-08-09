Lebanese police officer killed, 142 injured in anti-gov't protests after Beirut's deadly blasts

Protesters try to storm the parliament building in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug. 8, 2020. A Lebanese police officer was killed and 142 people were injured on Saturday in clashes during protests against the ruling class in downtown Beirut, days after massive explosions rocked the Lebanese capital that killed at least 158 and injured 6,000 others, LBCI TV channel reported. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
Protesters try to storm the parliament building in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug. 8, 2020. A Lebanese police officer was killed and 142 people were injured on Saturday in clashes during protests against the ruling class in downtown Beirut, days after massive explosions rocked the Lebanese capital that killed at least 158 and injured 6,000 others, LBCI TV channel reported. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
Protesters clash with Lebanese security members in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug. 8, 2020. A Lebanese police officer was killed and 142 people were injured on Saturday in clashes during protests against the ruling class in downtown Beirut, days after massive explosions rocked the Lebanese capital that killed at least 158 and injured 6,000 others, LBCI TV channel reported. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
Protesters clash with Lebanese security members in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug. 8, 2020. A Lebanese police officer was killed and 142 people were injured on Saturday in clashes during protests against the ruling class in downtown Beirut, days after massive explosions rocked the Lebanese capital that killed at least 158 and injured 6,000 others, LBCI TV channel reported. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)