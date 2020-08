First direct passenger flight from Beijing to Vienna since COVID-19 outbreak arrives in Vienna

Air China flight CA841 from Beijing lands at Vienna International Airport, Austria, on Aug. 8, 2020. The first direct passenger flight from Beijing to Vienna since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic arrived in Vienna on Saturday. The route will be scheduled every Saturday, according to its operator Air China. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

