Great Moscow circus opens new season with charity performance for medical workers

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/9 10:37:06

Artists perform during a show at the Great Moscow circus in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 7, 2020. The circus opened the new season with a charity performance for medical workers and their families after a tight lockdown brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)


 

Animal trainers perform with a tiger during a show at the Great Moscow circus in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 7, 2020. The circus opened the new season with a charity performance for medical workers and their families after a tight lockdown brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)


 

A medic wearing a face mask checks the body temperature of a boy before he enters the Great Moscow circus in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 7, 2020. The circus opened the new season with a charity performance for medical workers and their families after a tight lockdown brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus