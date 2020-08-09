Escaping the concrete jungle: Zealandia sanctuary in Wellington, New Zealand

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2020 shows a saddleback at Zealandia sanctuary in Wellington, New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Wanna escape from the concrete jungle? Wellington's "green lung" -- Zealandia sanctuary might be a good choice.Located in central Wellington, Zealandia is the world's first fully-fenced urban ecosanctuary, where the biodiversity of 225 hectare of forest is being restored. It is home to some of New Zealand's rarest birds, reptiles and insects, and is considered as "birds' heaven."

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2020 shows shags at the Zealandia sanctuary in Wellington, New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2020 shows the entrance of Zealandia sanctuary in Wellington, New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2020 shows the Zealandia sanctuary in Wellington, New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2020 shows a tui at the Zealandia sanctuary in Wellington, New Zealand. The tui is an endemic passerine bird of New Zealand. The bird's common name tui comes from the Maori language. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2020 shows a tui at the Zealandia sanctuary in Wellington, New Zealand. The tui is an endemic passerine bird of New Zealand. The bird's common name tui comes from the Maori language. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2020 shows a New Zealand pigeon at the Zealandia sanctuary in Wellington, New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2020 shows a pair of Takahe at the Zealandia sanctuary in Wellington, New Zealand. Takahe, a flightless big bird, was thought to be extinct until the surviving population was rediscovered in remote mountains of the south island of New Zealand in 1948. This pair of Takahe is the only ones living at the Zealandia sanctuary. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2020 shows a New Zealand kaka at Zealandia sanctuary in Wellington, New Zealand. The New Zealand kaka is a medium-sized parrot. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)