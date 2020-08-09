Argentine government announces economic subsidy for families of COVID-19 victims

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Buenos Aries, Argentina, on July 12, 2020. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

The Argentine government announced on Saturday that it would deliver an economic subsidy to relatives of people who have died from the novel coronavirus.The decree, published on Saturday on the the Official Gazett, grants 15,000 pesos (about 206 US dollars) to the relatives of the victims, who were unemployed or working in the informal economy at the time of their deaths.The subsidy will also be disbursed if the victims were self-employed or received other social assistance.The decree specifies that the subsidy will only be distributed to a victim's relatives if the person requesting it can provide proof of death and payment of funeral expenses.Argentina, which registered its first case on March 3, has reported a total of 235,677 cases as of Saturday, with 4,450 deaths.