China has 36,000 km of high-speed railways by July

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2020 shows the construction site of the Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou high-speed railway stretching over the Ningbo-Taizhou-Wenzhou railway in east China's Zhejiang Province. The railway will start from the city of Hangzhou, crossing Shaoxing and ending in Taizhou, all cities in east China's Zhejiang Province. The railway is expected to be put into service at the end of 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

China's railway network had a total length of 141,400 km by the end of July, among which 36,000 km were high-speed railways, the national railway operator said Saturday.The country invested 67.1 billion yuan (about 9.67 billion U.S. dollars) in rail fixed asset in July, up 3.6 percent year on year, according to a statement on the website of the China Railway Corporation.Investment on big and medium-sized rail projects hit 49.9 billion yuan last month, representing a year-on-year growth of 11.3 percent.During the first seven months, 1,310 km of new railway lines had been put into service, including 733 km of high-speed railway, the statement said.

A test train runs on Daigang Village Grand Bridge along the Anshun-Liupanshui High-speed Railway, in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2020 shows a test train running on Pengjiachong No. 1 Bridge along the Anshun-Liupanshui High-speed Railway, in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)