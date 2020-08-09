India's COVID-19 cases surpass 2.1 mln, deaths rise to 43,379

A health worker collects swab samples from a resident for COVID-19 tests in Delhi, India, Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua)

India's total COVID-19 tally rose to 2,153,010 and the number of deaths surged to 43,379, according to the latest data issued by the federal health ministry on Sunday.An increase of 64,399 new cases and 861 new deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours, added the data.Sunday is the 10th consecutive day when a single-day spike of over 50,000 fresh cases has been recorded, and the third day with over 60,000 new cases.There are said to be a total of 628,747 active COVID-19 patients admitted in different hospitals across the country, as 1,480,884 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, according to the ministry.The recent surge in fresh COVID-19 cases is mainly attributed to ramping up of the samples testing in the country. Till Saturday a total of 24,106,535 COVID-19 samples were tested, out of which 719,364 samples were tested on Saturday alone, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).