Larsson's songs gone from Apple Music in China after comments against country

An Apple store in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo: IC

The songs of Swedish singer Zara Larsson could no longer be found on Apple Music in the Chinese market, which many believe was a result of the singer's anti-China comments that prompted vast Chinese netizens to call for a boycott of her music.Chinese netizens called for a boycott of the singer after she recently announced she was ending cooperation with Chinese mobile giant Huawei to promote a new smart phone, and alleged that "the Chinese state is not a nice state."As of press time, her songs on Apple Music could not be found in the China market, but is still available on Apple Music's other markets.Apple Music has not yet released any official statement on the reason for the disappearance of Larsson's music from its platform, but many suspect it was related to her recent comments badmouthing China.The Global Times found that other Chinese mainstream music platforms such as QQ Music and Netease Cloud Music still had her songs as of press time.In an interview with Swedish broadcaster TV4, the Swedish singer said her stances on China-related issues are "hindered" by her collaboration with Huawei.