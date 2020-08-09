S.Korean floods, landslides kill 26

At least 26 people have died after 46 days of heavy rains in South Korea, with the country's longest monsoon in seven years causing more flooding, landslides and evacuations Saturday.Nearly 5,000 people had been evacuated as of 4:30 pm local time on Saturday (0730 GMT), according to Ministry of the Interior and Safety data, as rains battered the southern part of the Korean peninsula. About ten people are missing.The country's forestry agency has raised landslide warnings to its highest level in every region except the holiday island of Jeju.Reuters