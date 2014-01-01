Health offices hit by bomb threats

Several bomb threats were made against health authorities across Germany overnight, police said Saturday, although searches have so far not turned up any suspicious items.The offices of the local health authority in Olpe in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia had to be temporarily evacuated late Friday after receiving such a threat.The all-clear was given after a search by police officers and sniffer dogs.Likewise, health authorities in the city of Cologne also received a threatening telephone call, although police said they did not deem it to be serious.In July, several district courts were evacuated in Germany after they received bomb threats.AFP